Stock coolers, i.e., those bundled with desktop processors, can be plenty or woefully inadequate for CPU cooling, depending on who you ask. Some people think that if a CPU ships with a cooler (not all do), it must be perfectly fine in every scenario. Others will roast stock coolers all day for their sub-par quality and poor performance.

The truth lies somewhere in between. It's true, stock coolers aren't enough for many workloads, but they also aren't completely useless. Based on your PC usage, a stock cooler might or might not be enough. Here are some things to consider.

Your stock cooler might be enough

If you're a casual user running modest workloads

The whole debate between stock and aftermarket coolers didn't exist 15-20 years ago when CPUs didn't need so much cooling just to function at stock settings. Besides, almost every CPU used to come with a cooler in the box, unlike today where all but the most entry-level and budget CPUs drop the bundled cooler, expecting the user to buy more powerful cooling hardware (for a power-hungry CPU anyway).

You can use a stock cooler even today, but only if your PC usage is limited to browsing, streaming, home office use, casual games, and schoolwork.

In those days, PC users rarely thought about replacing the stock cooler, happily using the system for years without noticing any problems. You can use a stock cooler even today, but only if your PC usage is limited to browsing, streaming, home office use, casual games, and schoolwork. A stock cooler is more than enough to keep your CPU cool enough when it's crunching through these applications.

This is because these workloads aren't particularly multi-threaded or demanding on the CPU in any way. Hence, the processor found in such computers will most likely be, say, a Core i3 from Intel or an older Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, or APU chip from AMD. Modern Core i5, Ryzen 5, and even the latest APUs from AMD (and anything higher than those) need aftermarket cooling if you want to keep your CPU temps low.

Gamers and creators should replace the stock cooler

CPU performance comes at a thermal cost