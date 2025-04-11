At some point along your self-hosting journey, you'll realize that your local services aren't quite replacements for cloud subscriptions unless you can access them when away from your home network. You could set up a reverse proxy (and you should) to connect to them more easily, but you still have to worry about leaving those ports open to the wider internet.

Plus, you'll have to set up a ton of other services, including firewall rules, DMZ, port forwarding, and worrying about CGNAT issues. It's honestly a headache, but you can make it easier by using a mesh VPN like Tailscale to have your mobile devices behave as if they're on your home network at all times. That makes your self-hosting headaches go away, but is it safe? Should you be trusting the security of your home network and services, all of which are holding your private information, to Tailscale and its external servers?

Related How to set up a powerful home VPN with Tailscale We'll show you how to set up easy anywhere-access to your home services using Tailscale

What is Tailscale?

Turn your VPN into a mesh network with peer-to-peer connections