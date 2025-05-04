If you're planning to dip your toes into the world of 3D printing, there are several beginner-friendly 3D printers you can buy. Most of them are quite affordable, lowering the barrier of entry for anyone who wants to experiment with printing useful objects for the house or gifts that can save you money. Among them is Creality's Ender-3 3D printer. It's now in its third iteration, with multiple models in the lineup. Both the Ender-3 V3 Plus and the Ender-3 V3 SE are default recommendations for most people looking for a budget-friendly 3D printer. But are they any good? The short answer is yes.

The Ender-3 series from Creality still holds its own even in 2025, making it a suitable option for beginners who want to explore the world of 3D printing. Of course, there are other options in the market that provide a similar or even better set of features at the same price point. However, there are a few aspects of the Creality Ender-3 printer that make it a better choice, especially if you care about the core functionality instead of the bells and whistles. Let's get to the details to understand it better.

Affordability and value

One of the most affordable printers

Source: SebKoncept/Cults3d

If you're looking to spend the bare minimum to get a 3D printer, the Ender-3 V3 SE is the way to go. For just $200, it's undoubtedly one of the most affordable 3D printers out there. Despite being economical, it doesn't miss out on the core features of a 3D printer. There's auto bed-leveling and a direct drive extruder -- features that were once reserved for more premium printers. It does miss out on Wi-Fi connectivity and a touchscreen display for easy operations, but these features aren't as important when you're just starting.

The V3 Plus, on the other hand, is loaded with features. It gets a large and intuitive touchscreen display, a 300 x 300 x 330 mm build volume for large prints, and CoreXZ motion, which enables a print speed of up to 600 mm/s. These are features that are generally found on printers that cost almost twice as much as the Ender-3 V3 Plus. The standard Ender-3 V3 is also an excellent printer that has similar features at a lower price. However, it is slightly difficult to find after the launch of the V3 Plus. If you can score a good deal on a used one, the Ender-3 V3 is an excellent choice even in 2025. Regardless of which one you pick in the Ender-3 lineup, every printer offers immense value for your money.

Setup and ease of use

Almost ready out of the box

Apart from being affordable, Creality has made it extremely simple for beginners to assemble their printers. Unlike my Ender-3 S1 Pro, which came with all parts separated and took more than an hour to assemble, the Ender-3 V3 series comes with most parts attached, which means you also have to spend 15–20 minutes putting them together.

Both the V3 SE and V3 Plus have the option to choose the filament type on the screen itself, so you can pick the ma