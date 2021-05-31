Is the Samsung Galaxy A52 waterproof?

Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy A52 series in a separate Galaxy Unpacked event in March, together with the Galaxy A72. Samsung’s Galaxy A series smartphones are the company’s central budget lineups that help stave off competition from fierce Chinese smartphone companies. While the Galaxy A series continues to target the budget and mid-range segments of the smartphone market, Samsung slowly trickles down some of its premium features to sweeten its cheaper offerings.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 4G and A52 5G both came to the scene with exciting features delivering improvements on several fronts, including the display, camera, and more, as detailed in our Galaxy A52 review. But reviews can be lengthy, and you may just want to know if the Galaxy A52 4G or A52 5G is waterproof or not.

Is Samsung’s Galaxy A52 Waterproof?

Yes, Samsung Galaxy A52 has an official IP67-rating for dust and water resistance. Its predecessor, the Galaxy A51, did not have enough protection to bag an official IP rating and thus was not waterproof according to the company’s standards. But what do IP ratings even mean?

IP Ratings Explained

IP stands for ‘Ingress Protection’. IP refers to the degree of protection a case or enclosure offers to prevent the entry of foreign materials. Simply, when your smartphone has an official IP rating, it means that it provides some degree of protection against entry of external materials like dust and water. The degree of protection is usually denoted by terms like IP66, IP67, IP68, and so forth. These ratings indicate if your smartphone is waterproof. But it doesn’t mean a device is totally waterproof; it’s only to a certain degree specified in lab tests. The higher the number, the better the protection. As such, IP68 is better than IP67.

To get an idea of what the numbers mean, you’ll have to know what each stands for. The first digit after IP denotes resistance against foreign particles like dust, while the second denotes water resistance. For instance, the IP67 rating on the Galaxy A52 spec sheet guarantees your device will be safe if immersed in water up to one meter deep and for up to 30 minutes. It sure doesn’t offer as robust protection as IP68, so you shouldn’t be careless with your device either.

IP rating and Water resistance vs. Waterproof

IP rating, as mentioned above, only offers water resistance capability to a certain extent. However, waterproof, on the other hand, literally means that your device is impervious to water. So, no, the Galaxy A52 isn’t fully waterproof. However, it guarantees water resistance up to one meter deep, and for up to 30 minutes, so you can happily dip the Galaxy A52 into the pool as long as you don’t overdo it.

Samsung Galaxy A524G Sports a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on the 8nm Snapdragon 720G paired with up to 8GB of memory and 128GB of internal storage. The A52 is powered by a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. You get a Quad camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera.

Is the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G waterproof?

Like its 4G variant, Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is water-resistant thanks to its official IP67-rating. You can also have peace of mind if you go swimming with your Galaxy A52 5G as long as you keep in mind the limitations. Besides that, avoid saltwater or ionized water to be safe.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Features an identical display to the 4G variant but runs the Snapdragon 750 5G for 5G support. It's also water-resistant, sports an identical display, camera setup, and battery to the 4G model.

Samsung’s Galaxy A52 4G and A52 5G have an official IP67-rating for both dust and water resistance. If you were planning to go swimming in a pool with either, you could do so without having to worry. With the Galaxy A52 waterproof discussion done and dusted, don’t forget to grab some of the best Galaxy A52 cases to offer protection against drops.

If you’re specifically shopping for waterproof smartphones from Samsung, you’ll be glad to know that the Korean OEM has other alternatives under its portfolio. An excellent place to start is Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series, including the latest Galaxy S21 series. The Galaxy S21 5G, S21+ 5G, and S21 Ultra 5G, some of 2021’s best Android phones, have an official IP68 rating.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note series also has IP68 rated models starting with 2020’s Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G. The previous Note 10, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, and Note 8 also have an official IP68 rating against dust and water, including the S Pen.