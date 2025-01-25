Windows may be the most popular desktop operating system in the world, but it does have a reputation for sometimes being frustrating to use for one reason or another. And with Linux sometimes being brought up by people who are generally more tech-savvy, it begs the question of whether Windows is still a good OS for power users.

The short answer is generally yes. Windows 11 is great for power users. But let's explore that a bit more.

Most software is made for Windows

Defining what makes a power user can be complicated, but at the end of the day, Windows being as popular as it is means that almost every big piece of software out there is made for Windows, so almost anything you'd want to do on a PC is doable on Windows. Even if Linux might do something better out of the box, there's usually some kind of alternative on Windows.

Windows has tons of tools for scripting and automation. PowerShell is built-in and has great scripting capabilities, but you can also install things like Python and other tools to create and run scripts that are cross-platform. You have tools like AutoHotKey that can automate all kinds of tasks with keyboard shortcuts of your choosing. Apps like Flow Launcher can make it easy to do all kinds of things like launching apps more quickly, killing or uninstalling apps, converting units, run terminal commands, and more. Microsoft's own PowerToys offers great tools to improve your productivity, with things like advanced window management, easy image resizing, keyboard remapping, and much more.

And of course, things like the Microsoft 365 suite are there, if you're a software developer, tools like Visual Studio are on Windows, there's the Adobe Creative Cloud suite for creative professionals. The list goes on and on. Almost anything you need for productivity is on Windows.

Windows itself is highly customizable