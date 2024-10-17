Key Takeaways Keyloggers can spy on your keystrokes, but attacks are rare and specific, as they require greater effort from attackers.

Hardware keyloggers are hidden physical devices, while software keyloggers are easier to spread and install discreetly.

Signs of keyloggers include delays in typing, unknown programs in Task Manager, and system instability. Detection methods vary.

The keyboard is an important component of the PC or laptop; without it, using Windows is impractical. But do you know this essential tool can infiltrate your privacy and can potentially lead to hacking and other cyber threats? The possibility of a keyboard spying on you seems like a sci-fi concept, but in reality, there is spyware known as a keylogger that, if used with ill intent, can track your keystrokes and take note of everything you type, including passwords, banking information, private messages, and other sensitive information.

So, how can a keyboard spy on you? What are the signs indicating the presence of a keylogger on Windows? And how can you protect yourself from nonconsensual keylogging?

Related 8 fun but benign computer viruses Not all viruses were created to steal credit card information

How can a keyboard spy on you?

Keystroke tracking might sound surprising to you, but it's a common surveillance practice many organizations use to monitor their employees' activity during working hours. The IT department can also use it to troubleshoot system problems. Some parents use it as parental control to keep an eye on their children's activities. All these are mostly consensual, or at least people know they are being tracked, but cybercriminals can use keyloggers for surveillance of your activities with ill intent.

They can do that by infiltrating your device through hardware or software keyloggers. However, the good thing is that keylogging attacks are very rare and pretty specific, since they involve comparatively greater work for attackers.

Source: LG

Hardware keyloggers

Hardware keyloggers are physical devices installed between your keyboard and your computer. Because of their tiny size, they are often hidden from plain sight. They are usually connected via a USB port, or an advanced one can even be installed within the keyboard itself. What makes hardware keyloggers particularly dangerous is that they don't require any software to install and function on your PC. This means that the security program on your PC cannot detect them.

After infiltrating your PC, it can record everything you type, and some of them can even share the recorded data through wireless communication. This way, the infiltrator can access everything remotely.

Software keyloggers

Software keyloggers are specially designed applications that capture your keystrokes and store or share the data on a remote server. If used for spying, these programs can be spread through social engineering tricks like phishing, dubious websites, or even disguised as legitimate apps. After being installed on your system, they act silently in the background and log everything you type, including passwords and confidential information.

Software-based keyloggers are more common than hardware ones because they are easy to spread and install. Although they are comparatively easier to detect than hardware keyloggers, some advanced ones can masquerade themselves as legitimate programs and bypass antivirus detection.

Signs your keyboard may be spying on you

Spotting a keylogger is challenging because if the attacker is skillful, they will go to every extent to keep it hidden. But there are some indications that can help you spot it.

While typing, if you recently started observing delays in pressing the key and a character appearing on the screen, it could be an indication of a program working in the background, capturing your keystrokes before they even appear on your screen. It can also be paranoia, so check this delay on multiple apps and access your keyboard settings to see if you have made any changes.

If you notice any unknown process or program consuming CPU power in the Windows Task Manager, it can be a keylogger or any other malware working discreetly.

A malicious program like a keylogger can cause system instability, leading to Windows freezing or crashing. If you have frequently faced these in recent times, it could be because of a keylogger.

If you work in an office setup and notice an unfamiliar USB device connected to your computer, it could be a hardware keylogger or any other hacking device.

How to check for a hardware keylogger

If you suspect your system has a keylogger, here's how to check if it's hardware-based.

Carefully inspect the connection between the keyboard and the PC. If you see an additional device between the keyboard and USB or PS/2 port, that could be a keylogger. Get it checked by a professional. Check your keyboard thoroughly. Sometimes, a keylogger can be embedded directly in the keyboard, too. If you are sure (or even if you are just concerned) that a keylogger is on your system, replace your current keyboard and observe the signs again. You can also get your doubtful keyboard checked by a professional. If you are using a wireless keyboard, ensure that only its connector is plugged into the USB port and no additional ones. If there's an additional connector, it could be a part of the keylogging setup.

How to check for a software keylogger

Software-based keyloggers can stealthily work in the background of your Windows OS. If there are signs of the presence of a keylogger, here's how to detect it on Windows.

The first step is to open the list of apps installed on your system either through Settings or Control Panel. Sort them in "recently installed" order and carefully look for a program that you don't remember installing or something that feels suspicious. It would be best to uninstall such programs immediately. Launch the security program on your system and run a full system scan to detect PUPs and malware. Carefully observe any suspicious apps detected in the scan and eradicate them from the system. Open the Task Manager using the Ctrl + Alt + Del key combination. Under Processes, look for any unusual process and immediately end it. Next, search for it online to find out what it is about. If it is detected as a keylogging process, uninstall the program responsible for it. Download and install a reputed anti-keylogger program. These are dedicated programs especially designed to detect and remove keyloggers from the system. They function by tracing the keylogger's pattern, then eradicating it.

How to protect yourself from keyloggers

Keyloggers are dangerous but can be easily prevented. Here are some prevention tips.

Get a robust security program that safeguards your system from every type of malware. Remember to run regular scans and enable real-time scanning. Pay attention to the warnings of your security programs. While a skillfully developed keylogger can prevent detection, some poorly built ones can be caught by antivirus programs. Always be cautious of what websites you visit and the apps or files you download. If you require an application, download it from trusted sources only. Cyber attackers use the names of legitimate applications to lure users into downloading malware programs. And, of course, don't click links or files in suspicious emails. If you use a shared PC, regularly check for any tampering with its connections, especially with peripherals like keyboard, mouse, printer, and fax. Many banking and other highly-secured sites give you the option to use a virtual keyboard to fill in confidential information. It's advised to always use it instead of your physical keyboard to avoid any mishap. If you're using a wireless keyboard, ensure it supports robust encryption protocols, such as AES, to protect against key sniffing attacks. Always ensure to keep your operating system updated. Operating systems like Windows 10 and 11 regularly introduce the latest security definitions through updates. If cyber attackers exploit any vulnerability, the updates bring a patch for that.

Guarding your keyboard against spies

A keyboard should be your companion in simplifying computer use, rather than a threat to your privacy. So, it is essential to understand that the keylogger threat is real, but also easily avoidable. Although there's a comparatively lesser chance of it infiltrating your system than any other malware, you should always be vigilant.

Also, don't get scared or paranoid while using the physical keyboard. By following simple prevention tips and taking advantage of Windows security settings, no malware will take control of your system or its peripherals.