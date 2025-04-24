After using cloud storage platforms like Google Drive and iCloud for years, I finally decided to set up my own storage server and hence, picked up a NAS device. There are tons of options in the market, and you can buy any of the best NAS devices for your home or office to host your storage. I decided to get one from Synology since the brand has been around for a while and is quite popular in this domain. Moreover, since this was going to be my first NAS, I didn't want to spend too much and was looking for a budget option. Once the NAS device was delivered, I started setting it up for use as a cloud service replacement. That's when I realized that things weren't going to be as straightforward as I'd imagined.

Most gadgets in recent times are plug-and-play with minimal setup required when using them for the first time. However, I figured that a NAS was more complex and required additional effort. I faced quite a few issues when setting up my NAS for the first time, but I found my way through all of them thanks to the help of my colleagues at XDA. That's when I decided to document my experience, since it could potentially help more people who are thinking of exploring the world of NAS devices. There are simple problems with straightforward fixes that anyone can carry out.

5 Can't see the NAS on the network

The most common error

One of the preliminary steps when setting up a new NAS device is turning it on and connecting it to your network. Now, this can be done either by using an RJ45 Ethernet cable or Wi-Fi. The issue can be caused regardless of the connection preference. Once you've eliminated the basics, like ensuring the cable is connected properly and entering the correct Wi-Fi password, the next step would be to check if you're connecting the NAS device to the same network as your computer.

Once that's out of the way, it's time to eliminate any issues caused by incorrect network configurations, firewall settings, or IP conflicts. Access your router's settings page and check if the NAS has been assigned an IP address. This would mean it is connected to the network. If you're using antivirus software, disable it temporarily to avoid issues with the firewall. Then, use the software from the manufacturer to try and detect the device once again.

4 Unable to detect the drive

Where's the HDD?

The heart of any NAS device is the hard disks you install inside it. That is where all the data is stored. If the hard disk you inserted isn't showing up, the first step is to ensure you're using a compatible one. Check the manufacturer's website or the included paperwork with your NAS device to see the list of compatible drives. Once that's out of the way, unplug the drive and reinsert it to ensure the connection is solid.

If that doesn't help either, disconnect the drive and try plugging it into a computer to see if it's functional. If you're using an old hard drive, it may be damaged, so this is a good way to rule out any such possibility. Finally, update the firmware of the NAS, and try using a different drive to see if that works. If none of your drives are working, there could be an issue with the connectors on the device. I faced this exact issue, so I had to return the unit I received. The replacement device worked just fine.