Summary Intel may be preparing to release high-end Battlemage GPUs.

Leaked shipping manifest hints at production of G31 silicon.

Intel's upcoming presentation at Computex could reveal more details.

Despite launching the Arc B580 to rave reviews just a few months ago, we haven't heard much about Intel's Battlemage GPUs since. With a turnover in leadership and yet another round of layoffs, rumors floated around that Intel would can its discrete graphics business. A leaked shipping manifest suggests otherwise.

The shipping manifest shows the G31 silicon reportedly heading to Vietnam, where Intel produces its Limited Edition Arc graphics cards as well as some of its Core Ultra desktop processors. We haven't seen this chip in action yet, as both the Arc B580 and Arc B570 use the BMG-G21 die. If Intel is going to release high-end Battlemage GPUs, however, this leaked shipping manifest suggests it'll be soon.

High-end Intel Battlemage GPUs could be on the way

It appears Intel is gearing up for production