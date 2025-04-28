While your router sends data between devices on your home network, DNS servers do a similar job for the internet, providing a lookup table between human-readable URLs like xda-developers.com to the IP addresses your web browser uses to get data. It's a simple-sounding system that's incredibly complicated underneath the macro view, and most of the time, it works to keep the internet connected.

The DNS servers set on your operating system or router take your browser query and, depending on whether it has the data cached or not, return the info to your browser or query a series of other name servers, starting with the c-root server, then the name server for TLDs, then the name server for the actual website hosting, before passing the data back to your browser.

Except for when things go wrong—and depending on which part of the DNS resolving process is affected, it can take out large sections of the internet at a time. Sometimes, it's a single website that disappears or a series of services connected to it, but it can be more widespread. Because of how name servers work, it could affect some parts of the world but not others.

What's also widespread is the IT industry meme that "it's always DNS," because the root cause of many unexplained behaviors can often be traced back to some quirks of the DNS process. When your favorite website is unreachable or you can't get onto the internet, it's usually DNS, so let's dive into some major outages caused by poor system admins.