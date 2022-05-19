The itel P38 Brings Fast Charging to the African Market at Under $100

You might not know that itel is a globally leading smartphone brand under $100 according to IDC Worldwide Mobile Phone Tracker of 2022. They are responsible for bringing some of the best smartphone technology to the African market, at prices that are easily affordable. With a large selection of devices, itel is able to provide smartphones that implement powerful features into their budget solutions. The new itel P38 is powered by Android 11 Go Edition and has a strong focus on the fast charging feature. For a phone under $100, it is very impressive to see 15W fast charging paired with its 5,000mAh battery capacity. Let’s take a closer look at the itel P38.

Powerful Features at a Low Price

The itel P series has the goal of offering powerful specs at every turn. This begins with the 6.6″ HD+ display. The large display shows crisp images, impressive colors, and an immersive experience for any type of media consumption. A small waterdrop notch contains the selfie camera, with the screen being surrounded by an impressively small bezel. A 90% screen-to-body ratio is achieved, giving you a larger full view display which looks great with apps like TikTok.

Flip the phone around for a look at the super stylish designs, with three brilliant color options. Choose between Galaxy Blue, Spruce Green, or Nebula Black. The back of the phone has a unique configuration where the glass which is housing the dual-camera setup, extends to encompass the fingerprint sensor. Varying patterns of texture are used which results in a visually pleasing aesthetic.

This phone comes ready for gaming, with a 1.3GHz Quad-core chipset and 2GB of RAM. Use the included i-boost 1.0 software to further enhance the performance of your phone, for a smoother experience. 32GB of storage gives you plenty of space for all of your favorite apps and about 16,000 photos.

For the cameras, you’ll find an 8MP AI sensor at the rear along with a front camera for selfies. Use the AI feature to take brilliant photos with settings that are optimized for each scene.

In order to further protect users’ privacy, P38 Series has been upgraded and will come with face unlock and eight functions fingerprint unlock. The face and fingerprint dual unlock mode makes the P38 handy while keeping the user’s data safe and sound.

The Best Fast Charging Phone Under $100 for the African Market

Perhaps the most impressive feature of this phone is the fast-charging 5,000mAh battery. With just ten minutes of charge time, you can get three hours of talk time. This is double the charging speed of the previous version of this phone, thanks to the 15W charge capability.

The Pre-embedded AI Power Master system allows you to squeeze the most out of the battery resulting in a very impressive lifespan:

12 days of standby with sim card

26 hours of calling time

10 hours of video playback

51 hours of music playback

6.5 hours of gaming time

Embrace the power of a fast-charging phone powered by Android 11 GO with the itel P38. Find out more at the official website below.

