I can't travel without my laptop due to remote work, and I recently carried it with me on an overseas family visit. Lugging it around in airports and on long walks soon became a chore, and I was left questioning my decision after my back was sweaty and sore from the overwhelming bulk and weight. I wondered if I actually needed the portable monitor, external SSD, and all the other items I was carrying, or if I could have compromised and left certain things behind to make the trip more manageable.

Things changed when I finally reached my destination. Carrying a bag full of hardware and PC accessories was exhausting, but it eventually paid off, as I could easily set up my home office and continue working or playing the games I enjoy in comfort. I realized that these five items make my laptop bag heavy, but I can’t do without them​​​​​.

5 A 17-inch laptop

Capabilities matter