Key Takeaways Motherboards now offer tool-less installation for most components, like M.2 mounts and Wi-Fi antennas.

Power supplies are mostly modular, allowing you to save space inside the chassis by only using the necessary cables.

Modern cases are spacious, feature good cable management, and come with extra screws, making building a PC easier.

Building a PC isn't just a matter of picking a good CPU, a graphics card to match in performance, and the rest of the components you need to put together a functioning system. It's also about knowing how to put them together, which tools you need, and a few tips about BIOS settings to get that first successful boot. The process has been streamlined over the years, with standardized cable lengths, connectors, and roomy PC cases all helping to ease things along. The latest crop of motherboards makes this process even easier, with tool-less installation for almost everything. It's truly never been easier to build a PC once you've decided on your parts.

Related 6 drastic ways PC building has changed in 20 years Over two decades, the PC building mindset has evolved drastically in many ways

All you need is a screwdriver

And even then, only for a few things

Close

Standardizing parts and ports has made PC building relatively child's play. Cases generally have thumbscrews for the few panels that might need securing, and push-fit connections for SSDs and HDDs are widespread. The only things that need any tools to secure are fans, CPU coolers, radiators if you're using an AIO or custom watercooling, and the motherboard to the tray. All of those tasks are easily accomplished with a single cross-head screwdriver, and you can even get motorized screwdrivers that automatically stop at the correct torque so you don't over-tighten anything.

It's truly never been easier to build a PC once you've decided on your parts.

It's a far cry from the old days of needing to drill holes to put cable ties through the chassis, several sizes of screwdriver tips, or even having to drill out rivets if you wanted to remove drive bays or do customizations. You don't need a tool kit to build a PC nowadays, although it does help to have a magnetic screwdriver for when you invariably drop a screw into the depths of your chassis.

Most things are tool-less on newer motherboards

This generation of motherboards makes things even easier, with M.2 mounts that use swivel mounts instead of fiddling with tiny screws and M.2 heatsinks that also latch instead of needing a different screw size. On some motherboards, like the Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Master I'm currently using, the M.2 heatsinks use magnets to align, so all you need to do is push the latch out of the way and let it close once you push the heatsink into place. It's so much easier than every other motherboard I've ever used and it means you don't have to worry about spearing your expensive motherboard with a screwdriver.

It's not only M.2 slots that have gone tool-less. Many premium motherboards have push-fit Wi-Fi antennas that are similar to a non-grounded appliance cord and push into a socket on the I/O panel. No more fussing with tiny screw-on connectors or worrying that you'll break the antenna cable while it's twisting. It makes for a much less stressful build process, and it won't be long before every motherboard has these awesome quality-of-life improvements.

Power supplies are mostly modular

Tame that unruly cable clutter by not installing it