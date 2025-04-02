Summary The Nintendo Switch 2's upgraded processor by Nvidia enables 4K/60fps in docked mode.

New Nintendo Switch console features dedicated audio processor for Game Chat.

Switch 2 supports up to 2TB of storage with microSD Express cards.

After years of rumors and speculation, Nintendo has finally detailed the Switch 2. The new console comes with an upgraded processor developed by Nvidia, which Nintendo says enables gameplay at up to 4K at 60 frames per second (fps) in docked mode (contradicting previous rumors), or 1080p at up to 120 fps in handheld mode. The new console launches on June 5, and it comes with some significant upgrades compared to Nintendo's original handheld.

Nvidia is making the Switch 2 processor

Does that mean DLSS?