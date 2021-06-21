Get the Ultimate MacBook Pro Docking Station from iVANKY

The MacBook Pro is a powerful laptop that can act as a great workstation. With its limited ports, you’re only getting a fraction of what the MacBook Pro is truly capable of. To unlock its full potential, you can take advantage of a docking station that will expand your available ports. The iVANKY Docking Station Pro for MacBook Pro is a full-solution dock that is able to support two 4K displays at 60Hz. Turn your laptop into a full workstation for video editing, gaming, graphic design, or any project that requires more resources. Save 20% on the iVANKY Docking Station Pro this Amazon Prime Day.

Compatible MacBooks:

16-inch MacBook Pro

15-inch MacBook Pro (2016 and later)

13-inch MacBook Pro (2016 and later)

13-inch MacBook Air (2018 and later)

This compact docking station takes up minimal space on your desk while offering many different types of ports. You’ll connect the dual USB-C connector to your MacBook Pro, then plug in the included power brick. The design of this dock is well-thought-out. The ports that will have less frequent disconnections are located on the back of the device, while more commonly-used ports are located on the front. This makes for much better cable management.

Designed specifically for Apple, this dock has plug-and-play functions. You won’t have to spend any time downloading or installing drivers. It will work out of the box.

These are the following ports included with this dock:

4x USB-A

SD/TF Slot

3.5mm Audio

USB-C 3.0

18W PD

Gigabit Ethernet

2x HDMI 2.0

While your dock is plugged in, your MacBook Pro is being charged through its USB-C port. You can even use the included 18W PD port to charge your phone at the same time. That’s one less cable to have to plug into the wall.

The iVANKY Docking Station Pro Station can support two 4K monitors with both of them running at 60Hz. Your computer’s ability to take advantage of this depends on the particular model you have. 4K extended displays with up to 3840×2160 resolution at 60Hz are supported by a 15” MacBook Pro (2017 and later) or a 16” MacBook Pro. For other MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, the first 4k monitor has a refresh rate of 60Hz, while the second will refresh at 30Hz.

At $139.99 on Amazon, this is a great way to condense all of your adapters into one dock. There are enough ports here to connect two monitors, a mouse, keyboard, external drive, SD card, and still have ports left over. It’s the last dock you’ll ever need for your MacBook Pro.

If you’re saving your money for Amazon Prime Day, you’ll be able to find the iVANKY Docking Station Pro for an extra 20% off of the original price. Amazon Prime Day will take place on June 21 and 22 of 2021.

We thank iVANKY for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.