As laptops continue to get smaller and lighter, they're getting easier to carry around. But in an effort to decrease their footprint, there is less room for extra ports and connectivity. This is fine if you are just looking for the basic functions of a laptop. Fortunately, docking stations make it easier to crank up your laptop's performance by adding all the ports and connectivity of a desktop while you’re on the go.

iVANKY’s new Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 is one of the best docking stations available today. It's powerful, fast, supports dual 4K monitors with two HDMI 2.0 ports, and it connects via USB-C PD (USB Power Delivery). This means you can charge your MacBook while you’re using it -- and yes, the iVANKY Docking Station Pro is only compatible with MacBooks. Also note that if you are using this dock with an M1- or M2-powered device, you are limited to a single display output.

Let’s check out exactly what this bad boy can do and if, at a considerably lower price than its competitors, it can match up to other similar docking stations on the market.

Slick Design

The iVANKY Docking Station Pro looks and feels slick. It’s just 5.6 inches wide, 3 inches deep, and 0.89 inches thick. It’s not much bigger than your average smartphone. iVANKY has done a brilliant job packing so much power into such a small package. It couldn’t be easier to throw this into your bag along with your Mac and easily transport a powerful multi-purpose workstation to wherever your heart desires. It even has smooth rounded edges for that modern feel, meaning you could easily carry this around in your pocket without any annoying corners digging into your leg.

Even though it is surprisingly small, it has a heavy feel to it. Not so heavy as to weigh you down, but heavy enough to suggest that this is a solid and high-quality piece of hardware.

Functionality

This docking station is impressively functional -- so much so that it would be easier to tell you what it can’t do rather than what it can! Let’s give it a try, though.

You can plug in your MacBook via the USB-C PD port. This port is powerful enough to transmit the data from your MacBook and charge it at the same time.

There’s plenty of room for charging your phone and other devices. This docking station offers up to 96W of charging power. This enables super-fast charging, and means you’ll never get caught short with a low battery as long as you’ve got your iVANKY Pro.

As well as two extra type A USB 3.0 ports at the front, there are also 104Mb/s SD/TF card slots that can be used simultaneously. iVANKY has got every creator’s needs covered.

The front also includes a 3.5mm audio slot for headphones or speakers.

That's enough for a fully functional home working studio right there. However, flip it around and that is where the iVANKY Pro really comes into its own. The other side of the docking station has two HDMI 2.0 ports. This is a game changer and the main reason that this device is superior to all of its competitors, like the Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro for example, which offers no HDMI connection.

The iVANKY Pro doesn’t just mirror your screen; both monitors work in extended mode. This means that you get a true 4K at 60Hz display -- all of this without the need for any additional drivers, which makes it unique among all docking stations available today.

As you can see in the image above, there is an Ethernet port next to the HDMI ports. We know, we know, Wi-Fi is the most common form of internet connection; however, plugging the Ethernet cord directly into the device does eliminate any possibility of lag and packet loss that can still occur when the signal isn't great.

Two more USB-A 3.0 ports and a power source make up the rest of the docking station. The power source connects a separate power adapter to the docking station. The power adapter is a similar size to the docking station. So while this doubles up the space occupied, you can place the adapter away from the desk, so it doesn't get in the way.

The good thing about having a separate power source is that this takes the heat away from the docking station. This is what enables the iVANKY Pro to be so small in size, as it doesn’t waste space on cooling fans and vents. The result is a relatively tiny device that gives an incredible amount of power output and provides you with all the connectivity you could possibly need.

Usability

Another great feature that sets the iVANKY Pro apart from its rivals is its ease of setup and use. There is no need for any complicated installation process; you just plug it in, and you’re ready to go.

The sheer number of ports means that you can easily plug in all the extra devices that you need like a mouse, keyboard, or a printer. It’s also easy to charge your phone at high speed with the PD USB port, which provides 18 watts of power. This means it can fully charge your smartphone in just over one hour. It can also charge your MacBook while you are using it. This means no need to carry around extra chargers, which saves you precious bag space and adds to the convenience. The iVANKY Pro is all you need to bring with you to stay fully charged and connected.

As each of the USB ports provides 18 watts of power, this means that each one is able to support USB-powered external hard drives, unlike many competitors.

Is iVANKY PRO the best docking station on the market?

The iVANKY Pro is undoubtedly one of the very best docking stations available. It’s an incredibly powerful and reliable device. It can do much more than its competitors, and it's less than half the price.

Unfortunately, it is only compatible with MacBooks -- so if you use a PC, you're out of luck. However, for the large number of MacBook users out there, this is one of the best docking stations that money can buy. Head over to iVANKY now and grab one for just $159.99.

