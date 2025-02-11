You thought your common aquarium-style PC gaming setup was cool? Check out this absolute unit of an immersive system. Built for World of Tanks, one of the most popular classic warfare simulation games, 马鹿blyat designed one of the most incredible setups I've witnessed. The team is renowned for its physical simulation projects and this is certainly no exception. So, what's so special about this tank simulator? It's a multi-crew setup with a full tank build, simulated main barrel firing with soda bottles, and incredible feedback through audio and movement.

Meet the ultimate World of Tanks battle station

After spending countless hours in World of Tanks, I could only imagine how rewarding it would be to use this behemoth after watching the development clips. Mouse and keyboard input is fantastic for World of Tanks as it allows for quick and accurate movement and shell unloading, but there's something about being physically encased within a tank shell with monitors, and someone physically reloading the primary barrel as you unleash hellfire onto the opposing team.

From the video footage, we're able to see three positions within the setup. One is dedicated to moving the tank along the terrain, the second is in charge of barrel firing and lining up shots (with a VR headset for good measure!), and the third has the job of taking ammunition in the form of filled soda bottles from the rack and loading the primary method of destruction. What's incredible about this project is the feedback from firing the main weapon.

The entire chassis shakes and the simulated barrel shoots out some smoke and ejects the loaded shell with force. It's an impressive result with some excellent details. Even the rack storing the filled soda bottles has an automatic sliding door. Imagine a few of these wired up for the ultimate LAN party. Flight simulation is fun to watch though the aviation industry has superior solutions for pilot training so witnessing more unusual simulators makes it all the more interesting.