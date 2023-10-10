Jabra makes a lot of great mid-range and premium earbuds. Whether you need a pair for workouts or want a solid set for phone calls, Jabra is a reliable choice. Now that Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days are here, you can get a lot of deals on wireless earbuds, including Jabra options.

Jabra Elite 7 Active

The Jabra Elite 7 Active are some of the best earbuds for workouts. They work the same on Android and iOS, so everyone gets the same experience, and their comfortable, lightweight fit stays secure even during heavy exercise. They have a clear, balanced audio profile that will suit many genres of music. You also get active noise cancelation (ANC) to cut down on background noise. With their IP57 rating, sweat won't be a concern either.

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 7 Active Workout earbuds $80 $180 Save $100 The Jabra Elite 7 Active are lightweight, stay secure during workouts, and boast an IP57 rating to handle dust and sweat. With active noise cancelation and transparency mode, you get the best of both worlds. $80 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 4 Active

For slightly less money, you can get many of the same features found in the Jabra Elite 7 Active with the Jabra Elite 4 Active. They have an IP57 rating, active noise cancelation, and a comfortable fit. You don't get many bells and whistles, but their no-frills design is appealing on its own. Their sound quality is good, with clear mids and highs and bass that's noticeable but not overwhelming.

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 4 Active Budget workout buds $70 $120 Save $50 If you're looking for a cheaper pair of workout earbuds, the Jabra Elite 4 Active make for a good choice. They have an IP57 rating, ANC, and a comfortable fit. $70 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 5

For a more premium option, the Jabra Elite 5 offer more nice-to-have features. These earbuds are slightly less rugged with an IP55 rating, but that's still robust enough to withstand daily use with ease. You also get AAC, aptX, and SBC Bluetooth codec support, so no matter what device you use, you'll get a high-quality, low-latency connection. Add to that ANC and up to seven hours of battery life, and these premium buds offer many things to like.

Jabra Elite 5 More premium buds $90 $150 Save $60 The Jabra Elite 5 offer ANC, high-quality codecs, and a robust build that makes for an attractive earbuds option. They are lightweight and get up to seven hours of battery life as well. $90 at Amazon

Our favorite Prime Day deals on Jabra products

You get up to 55% off Jabra products on Prime Day, and all of these are solid choices. The one you choose will depend on your unique needs, but the Jabra Elite 7 Active are great earbuds for workouts and come with attractive bonus features in a comfortable package. The Jabra Elite 5 Active offer much the same for less money and a more bare-bones, minimalist experience. On the other hand, the premium Jabra Elite 5 give you many bells and whistles. No matter which you pick, all of these earbuds are reliable performers.