Jabra’s new Elite 3 and Elite 7 wireless earbuds offer ANC and better voice calls

If you’re looking to buy a pair of true wireless earbuds, there’s no shortage of options on the market. Most TWS earbuds have few unique features, so purchase decisions often come down to one or more key features, the pricing, and the brand behind the product. Danish brand Jabra has one of the audio product lineups, and the company today unveiled three new wireless earbuds in its Jabra Elite range: the Jabra Elite 3, Jabra Elite 7 Active, and Jabra Elite 7 Pro.

All of these earbuds are controlled through Jabra’s MySound+ app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, and can be paired to both Android and iOS devices. All three products support Google Fast Pair, instant Alexa activation, and one-touch Spotify playback on Android. The earbuds also support activating Siri on iOS and Google Assistant on Android.

In terms of design, these earbuds feature silicone ear tips and an oval-shaped case with a USB-C charging port, though the case and earbuds come in different colors depending on the model.

Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 is the most affordable out of the trio, retailing for only $79. These earbuds have 6mm speakers, 4 microphones, access to Jabra’s music equalizer, support for Qualcomm’s aptX codec, 7 hours of battery life (28 total hours including the charging case), fast charging (10 minutes of charging gives 1 hour of playback), HearThrough awareness, active noise cancellation, IP55 rating. The Elite 3 comes in 4 colors — Lilac, Light Beige, Dark Grey, and Navy — and goes on sale tomorrow, September 1st, through Best Buy and Amazon.

Jabra Elite 7 Series

The new Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Active are more premium offerings from the company, and their price reflects that. The Elite 7 Active retails for $179, while the Elite 7 Pro retails for $199. Both products offer adjustable active noise cancellation, 9 hours of battery life (35 hours total including the charging case), fast charging (5 minutes of charging yields 1.2 hours of playback), 4 microphones, 6mm speakers, and 11 levels of sound modes (including HearThrough.)

The Elite 7 Pro feature Jabra’s new MultiSensor Voice for improved call clarity in noisy environments. This tech takes advantage of the two VPU bone conduction sensors and the 4 microphones in the Jabra Elite 7 Pro to filter wind noise and transmit your voice via jawbone vibrations.

The Elite 7 Active, on the other hand, come with Jabra’s ShakeGrip coating, a liquid silicone rubber ear tip, and a wing free design to ensure the earbuds never fall out of your ears while you’re working out. They don’t have bone conduction sensors, but they do still filter wind from calls thanks to a mesh over the microphones.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active and Pro will be available starting October 1st, costing $179 and $199 respectively. The Active comes in a single greenish color, while the Pro comes in Gold Beige and Black.