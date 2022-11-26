Want a pair of durable buds that sound great, offer IP57 water and dust resistance, and blocks out ambient noise? Look no further than these.

Jabra Elite 4 Active Jabra Elite 4 Active $80 $120 Save $40 The Jabra Elite 4 Active are a relatively affordable pair of workout-focused true wireless earbuds that aim for reliability. With ANC and IP57 protection, they make for a great option when you plan on getting sweaty. $80 at Amazon

If you want a pair of wireless earbuds for working out, perhaps the mainstream offerings like AirPods are not the ideal option. Instead, you may want something more rugged, can stay in your ear more securely, and offer the highest level water resistance for earbuds. The Jabra Elite 4 Active fits this description, and thanks to Black Friday, it's on sale for $40 cheaper than usual.

The Elite 4 Active features an all plastic construction, which doesn't feel as premium as some earbuds, but it's okay here, because the point of these are to be as light and durable as possible. Weighing 5g per bud and a case that tips the scale at only 37.5g ,these are indeed some of the lightest earbuds around.

But don't mistake daintiness for lack of power. The Elite 4 Active pumps out full, lively audio thanks to the pair of 6mm drivers, and the earbuds also offer active noise cancelation for those moments when you just want to zone in and workout without distractions.

The earbuds are also rated IP57, which means the buds can be submerged in water three feet deep, for up to 30 minutes. This means you can wear these for a swim and it will be no issue. It's also dust resistance, so you can take these mountain biking or dirtbike riding and not have to worry about damaging the earbuds too.

Battery life is excellent too, despite the buds' small size. You get seven hours of playtime on a single charge, and the case adds another 28 hours on top. The Jabra Elite 4 Active are excellent workout earbuds, and at its Black Friday discounted price now, it's quite a value.