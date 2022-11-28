Jabra Elite 7 Active $99.99 $179.99 Save $80 If you want a pair of great sounding earbuds that can block out and let in sound on-the-fly, the Jabra Elite 7 Active are well worth the purchase. $99.99 at Amazon

Didn't find what you're looking for during Black Friday? Worry not, because Cyber Monday is here and there are still excellent deals to be found, including these excellent high-end earbuds from Jabra for just $99.99.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active are, as the name implies, earbuds designed for the active. Featuring a lightweight design and silicon eartips that use Jabra's proprietary "ShakeGrip" technology, these are earbuds that will stay in your ear as you jump, run, climb, or dance around.

Jabra's earbuds offer two fundamental listening modes: Active Noise Cancelation, and HearThrough technology, the latter is better known as Transparency mode. Both modes work well, and the Elite 7 Active let you switch between them with just a tap of a button on the left bud. This is a faster and easier method to switch modes than any earbuds, and it's welcomed considering it's meant for intense exercises. There is, of course, also IP57 rating for water and dust resistance. You can take these for a swim without concerns.

Battery life is among best in class, with the Elite 7 Active able to go nearly 8 hours on a single charge and the case adding another 29 hours on top. Audio quality is excellent thanks to Jabra's balanced tuning of its 6mm drivers, but you can fine tune audio yourself within Jabra's companion app, available for iOS and Android.

There are four microphones on each bud that does a good job of handling phone calls, with parties on the other able to hear you loud and clear.

Normally, these are Jabra's highest end earbuds meant to compete with the AirPods, and priced accordingly. But with Black Friday deals, it's now down to just $99.99, making these buds an excellent value.