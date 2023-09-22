Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 7 Active $80 $180 Save $100 Jabra's Elite 7 Active are comfortable, lightweight, and IP57 rated, making them a great pair of earbuds for working out. And you now have a golden opportunity to buy them at their lowest price from Amazon during the Prime Big Deal Days. However, you'll need to send an invitation request to Amazon to show your interest in purchasing the earbuds. $80 at Amazon

Premium wireless earbuds come with a premium price point, but if you get a mouth-watering discount, you could get them at the price of mid-range earbuds. This is exactly what is going to happen with the Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds—they are premium earbuds but won't be exorbitantly priced come Prime Big Deal Days.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will start on October 10 and continue till the next day. And during the sales event, the Jabra Elite 7 Active will see a massive 56% discount. How much does that knock from the original price of the earbuds, you ask? Well, you will be able to get the earbuds at $79.99, down from $179.99—and that’s $100 less than the original price.

With that $100 saving, you can buy cases for your phone from the best brands and still have enough money left to buy the best VPN service, which will help you stay anonymous on the internet by hiding your IP address and location.

However, there is a catch. You'll have to send an invitation request to Amazon to become eligible to purchase the earbuds during the sales in October. If your invitation request is accepted, Amazon will email you with a unique link to buy the Elite 7 Active earbuds during Prime Big Deal Days.

What’s great about Jabra Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds

Jabra Elite 7 Active wireless earbuds offer decent sound quality, have decent noise cancelation, and can last up to 30 hours on a single charge. The Elite 7 Active get the basics right, but you get a lot more than that.

The Elite 7 Active have four microphones, ensuring that the users get a decent call-quality experience. And if you’re a fitness enthusiast, the earbuds won’t fall out of your ears that easily. This is because the earbuds have what Jabra calls ShakeGrip coating, liquid silicone rubber ear tips, and a wing-free design—all of which will keep them from falling out.

Moreover, the Elite 7 Active earbuds are light and comfortable to wear. The earbuds also have buttons for controlling various functions such as calls, noise cancelation, and more. Long story short, the Elite 7 Active offer so much for that price. And you shouldn’t miss this golden opportunity to buy one of the pairs for you or your loved ones. So, try your luck by sending the invitation request to Amazon to tell them that you're interested in buying them when the sales are live.