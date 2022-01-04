Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active to soon receive multipoint support via a firmware update

When Jabra announced the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active last year, many were surprised to learn that new earbuds didn’t support multi-point functionality out of the box. It was a surprising omission, especially considering the feature was available on most of the company’s previous earbuds including the Elite 65t, ELite 75t, and Elite 85t. At the launch time, Jabra promised that it would rollout multipoint support via a firmware update sometime in January. And it looks like that update is just around the corner.

At CES 2022, Jabra announced (via Android Police) that it will soon be adding multipoint support to the Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active. The company says it will issue an update “in early 2022,” but won’t provide a specific timeline. But as they say better late than never.

Multipoint is an immensely useful feature for those who have to juggle between multiple devices. As the name suggests the feature allows your Bluetooth device to maintain an active connection to up to two devices simultaneously. In theory, this enables you to stream music from your laptop while also being able to receive notifications and calls from your smartphone.

As a refresher, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active were launched last year in August alongside the Elite 3.

The news came alongside the announcement of the Jabra Elite 4 Active, a watered-down version of the Elite 7 Active. The new TWS feature a slightly updated design and swap out touch controls for physical buttons. The Elite 4 Active retains active noise cancellation (ANC) and also boasts IP57 dust and water protection. Battery life is rated for 7 hours on a single charge and up to 28 hours with the charging case. Other notable features of the buds include Google Fast Pair support, Qualcomm aptX codec, Bluetooth 5.2, Alexa support, and more.

Are you looking forward to receiving multipoint support on your Jabra Elite 7 Pro or Elite 7 Active? Let us know in the comments below.