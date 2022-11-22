Jabra Elite 7 Pro Jabra Elite 7 Pro $120 $200 Save $80 Jabra is well known for its audio products, and the Elite 7 Pro is the latest one in the lineup. These earbuds feature 6mm custom drivers for a great audio experience, and they also offer adjustable ANC. $120 at Amazon

Almost all of Jabra's latest true wireless earbuds are discounted on Amazon right now, but we wanted to highlight the Jabra Elite 7 Pro deal in particular. This is the highest-end variant of the company's new Elite series of earbuds, and it's down to $120 right now for a limited time on Amazon. It's usually priced at around $200, meaning you're looking at $80 in savings. That's almost enough to pick up a second pair with this Black Friday deal. It's available to purchase in Gold Beige and Titanium Black colors, and they're both in stock and ready to ship.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds come with all the premium features that you'd expect from top wireless earbuds in 2022. That includes impressive audio quality for both media and calls, active noise-canceling, and long-lasting battery life. The Elite 7 Pro earbuds are said to last for up to 8 hours on a single charge. You can get additional listening time with the wireless charging case too. These earbuds also carry an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance, so you can wear them while working out. Jabra recently rolled out Bluetooth Multipoint support for the Elite 7 Pro as well, which means you can pair it with two devices and seamlessly switch between them at any given point.

You can also get a personalized charging case with free engraving while purchasing from Jabra's official site, but those orders are expected to be delayed, and they cannot be canceled or returned.