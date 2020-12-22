Get the Jabra Elite 75t headphones for $100 and have them in time for Christmas

As we inch closer to Christmas, it can be more difficult to find good deals. Take it from me, the person that stares at deals every day. But, there are always deal to be had, especially when Best Buy puts items on sale for those last-second shoppers. There are many audio items on sale with the Last Second Savings Event too, which will make wonderful gifts for your stepmom’s second cousin that you forgot about. For example, The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are on sale for just $100.

With an MSRP of $180, this current deal on the Elite 75t headphones is one of the better discounts I’ve seen on these. You aren’t skimping on quality with these, either, as these earbuds are well-loved among XDA staff. When Jabra announced the Elite 85t headphones, they also announced that the 75ts would be getting an upgrade with active noise-canceling technology, so you know these will be able to block out the noise around you. The earbuds also have a 20Hz – 20kHz headset frequency response, which I’m told is very nice! My apologies for not knowing a lot about audio metrics, but you can always read all the specs on the Best Buy store page!

In fact, even $180 is a pretty good deal on that sort of advanced active noise-canceling, 24 hours of battery life, and Bluetooth 5.0. But they’re $100, so if you need a new pair of earbuds, the Black Jabra Elite 75ts are perfect! If you want the Gold Beige or Titanium Black, though, you would have to pay a bit more of a premium at $120. Regardless, whether you get them delivered to your door or pick them up from your local store, Best Buy has you covered.

Like many deals this week, this discount is a part of Best Buy’s Last Second Savings event, which lasts until Thursday. Check the sales landing page for even more great deals!