Grab Jabra Elite 85t earbuds for just $150 ($80 off) this Black Friday

Jabra’s Elite 85t truly wireless earbuds are often cited as one of the best alternatives to the Apple AirPods Pro and for good reasons. Not only do they offer exceptional sound quality, but they also stand out from the current crop of the AirPods-wannabe with a unique design. If you have been eyeing to pick them up but thought $230 was a bit too much, we have some good news for you; the earphones have plummeted to their lowest price.

Jabra Elite 85t The Jabra Elite 85t deliver great sound and decent ANC performance at just $150. Buy from Amazon

For Black Friday, the Jabra Elite 85t are $80 off, effectively bringing their price down to $150. This isn’t the first time that the Elite 85t earbuds have been discounted to this price; they were on sale for $150 just two weeks ago. But in case you missed previous deals, this is a good opportunity to get them at their lowest price.

The Jabra Elite 85t feature 12mm dynamic drivers to deliver rich audio with powerful bass. They also have adjustable ANC, allowing you to adjust the intensity of noise cancellation to your liking. The earbuds last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge or up to 25 hours with the charging case, which, by the way, supports Qi wireless charging. They also have beamforming microphones to cancel out wind and ambient noise when you’re on a call.

There are plenty of great deals available on earbuds and headphones right now. For one, the OnePlus Buds Pro are down to $100, a flat $50 off of their usual price. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and AirPods (3rd Gen), AirPods Pro, and Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM4 are also seeing generous discounts. For more such exciting deals on earbuds and headphones, check out our Black Friday deals roundup.