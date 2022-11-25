Jabra Elite 85T Jabra Elite 85t $140 $230 Save $90 The Jabra Elite 85t wireless headphones are some of the best in the game, and they're down to their best price since Prime Day with this year's Black Friday sales. For $140, you can pick these excellent earbuds at quite a discount off their $230 list price. $140 at Amazon

If you're still trying to pick out a set of earbuds from all the best Black Friday phone and accessory deals, then this deal on Jabra's finest is worth a look. Right now, you can pick up a set of the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds for $140. That's a full $90 cheaper than their list price and the cheapest we've seen them since Prime Day earlier this year.

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds carry a $220 list price, though they are frequently on sale for $150 or a little higher. For your money, you’ll snag what’s regarded as one of the best wireless earbud options in the US. And while they certainly aren’t as flashy as some other earbuds out there, you’re still getting great sound quality and an excellent set of features in a handsome package.

Why is this a great deal?

So what makes the Jabra Elite 85t a great pick? The buds feature 12mm dynamic drivers that can give you some serious bass. If that’s not your thing, the accompanying Sound Plus app lets you load up different sound profiles to tune to your liking.

When it comes time for a call, the Jabra Elite 85t comes with six microphones to make sure your voice comes through loud and clear. You’ll also get active noise-canceling that will eliminate the ambient noise around you. You can also tweak the intensity of noise cancelation to your liking.

Add in the ability to switch between different transparency modes, and you’ll be able to jump into a conversation on the fly without taking the buds out of your ears. You’ll also get up to 31 hours of battery life through the included charging case, along with 5-and-a-half hours of playback time with the buds by themselves.

For $140, that’s a pretty good package if you want a solid set of earbuds to use on the go.