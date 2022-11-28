Jabra Elite 85T Jabra Elite 85t $140 $220 Save $80 The Jabra Elite 85T Are Jabra's premium earbuds that normally cost well over $200. Now for Cyber Monday, it can be had for $140. $140 at Amazon

Jabra's highest tier flagship earbuds, the 85T features an ergonomic design including oblong-shaped ear tips that nestles inside our ear canal easier, and weighing 7g each bud, they will stay in your ear for hours on end without issue. The comfort is also due to the pressure-relieving air vents Jabra has built into each bud, and they work as advertised.

You'll want to wear these buds often too, because they pump out awesome sound thanks to the 12mm drivers in each bud. Audio sound full and vibrant, with just the right amount of bass, and clear highs and crisp mids. There's also an excellent active noise cancelation that uses the six microphones (three in each bud) to identify and eliminate ambient noise. That microphone array is also excellent for voice calls, as well as summong either Siri or Google Assistant.

The Elite 85T's battery life is fine, not as great as other Jabra earbuds, but considering these drivers are larger and pump out fuller audio, it's understandable. You can expect to get about five hours of playtime on a single charge, with the case adding another 20 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C or wirelessly.

The buds have IPX4 rating, meaning they can't quite go with you into the pool underwater, but they can be used in the rain or by the pool. In terms of design, audio quality and ANC quality, these are among the best wireless earbuds out there. And thanks to Cyber Monday, you can now get them for $80 off.