Jabra Elite 85T earbuds are down to their lowest price on Amazon Prime Day

If you have been wanting to ditch your wired earphones and jump on the truly wireless earbuds bandwagon, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to do it. Some of the best truly wireless earbuds have plummeted to their lowest prices, including the Galaxy Buds 2, OnePlus Buds Pro, and Nothing Ear 1. Jabra is not one to be left out of the action, and it has slashed its flagship Jabra Elite 85T by $120.75.

The Jabra Elite 85T have a maximum retail price of $229.99, but they’re often on sale for around $150. But for today only, you can pick them up for just $109.24. That’s the lowest price we have seen for the earbuds, making it one of the best Prime Day earbuds deals.

The Jabra Elite 85T have been widely regarded as one of the best wireless earbuds in the US. They may not look as eye-catching as the Galaxy Buds 2, but they have a solid build quality and provide a comfortable fit. They’re also well-suited for workouts and intense fitness activities as they feature IPX4 water and sweat protection. The Jabra Elite 85T feature 12mm dynamic drivers that output powerful bass. And should you not like the sound quality out of the box, you can tweak the audio to your liking or switch between different sound profiles using the companion Sound Plus app.

The Jabra Elite 85T come equipped with a total of six microphones and a dedicated processor for noise cancellation. ANC is performant and tunes out a fair amount of ambient noise. You can also adjust the intensity of noise cancellation. The earbuds also offer ambient or transparency mode to let you easily listen to your surroundings and have advanced wind-protection and noise reduction algorithms to cancel out wind noise and background noise during calls.

In terms of battery life, the Jabra Elite 85T promise up to 5.5 hours of playback time and up to 31 hours of total endurance with the charging case.