Jabra Evolve2 65 $150 $301 Save $151 The Jabra Evolve2 65 headset delivers the complete package. Not only do you get audio, but you also get excellent voice clarity as well. Right now, you can score $151 off for a limited time. $150 at Amazon

There are a lot of great headphone options out there. But if you're looking for something lightweight, comfortable, and wireless — we think the Jabra Evolve2 65 is going to be a great choice. In addition to the qualities above, you also get long battery life, and it now comes at $151 less than its retail price. So grab this deal while you can because it won't last long.

Related Best gaming headsets in 2025 Buying a great headset is crucial for an immersive video game experience, but there are a ton of options to choose from

What's great about the Jabra Evolve2 65 wireless headphones?

Unlike a lot of other headsets, the Jabra is built to be quite sleek, and is quite lightweight, coming in at 176.4 grams. Furthermore, you get robust audio thanks to the 40mm drivers, and minimal distractions thanks to passive noise cancelation achieved using fantastic memory foam padding.

The other important thing to note is that these headphones are extremely comfortable thanks to those memory foam cushions that are on the ear cup. In addition, the headphones can last up to 37 hours on a single charge, and a quick 15-minute top up will provide up to eight hours of use. This should be enough for most, whether you're using it in the office, at home, or on the go.

Jabra also states that these headphones are UC certified, which basically means that they work with most major communication platforms, like Microsoft Teams, Cisco, Mitel, and more. Overall, you can't go wrong here, especially at its current price, which sits at $150. Just be sure to grab them while you can because this deal won't be around for long.