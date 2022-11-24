The Jabra Elite 3 were already a great deal originally, but Black Friday discounts have made it even better value

Jabra Elite 3 Jabra Elite 3 $50 $80 Save $30 The Jabra Elite 3 are entry-level true wireless earbuds with a solid audio, seven hour battery life, and a great price. $50 at Amazon See at Amazon

In the wireless audio space, Jabra is a well known name, not because it makes the most technically impressive, premium earbuds that compete with the best of the best. Instead, Jabra is known for making great value audio products that punch above its price class. The Jabra Elite 3 definitely fit into this description. Launched as one of the best value budget wireless buds around, this Black Friday deal makes it even more of steal.

Featuring a pair of 6mm audio drivers, four mics on each bud, IP55 water- and dust-resistance rating, and Bluetooth 5.2, the Elite 3 pack more technical hardware than the price would suggest. But it's more than just hardware -- Jabra's audio tuning is excellent, and these buds pump out rich audio with crisp highs, clear mids, and a strong bass full of that "oomph."

The Jabra Elite 3 supports default SBC codecs along with high quality aptX codec, the latter is rare in earbuds under $100, let at its current $50 price. While there is no active noise cancelation, the silicon ear tips do provide enough of a seal around your ear canal to do a good job of isolating sound. Even at a noisy coffee shops, these earbuds.

The Elite 3 also features a transparency mode, which is, again, rare in earbuds at this price. You can customize the audio via Jabra's companion app available for iOS and Android too. You also get seven hours of playtime on a single charge. There is no wireless charging, but you can top up via USB-C.

If you want a pair of wireless earbuds that sound great, have modern technology like Bluetooth 5.2 and aptX, without paying more than $50, you simply can't beat these.