Danish audio equipment maker Jabra has been making some of the most functional and practical earbuds that are great for working out, and now two of its most popular models, the Jabra Elite 4 Active and Elite 5, are getting major discounts this Amazon Prime Day at over 40% off. These earbuds are in our list of best wireless earbuds, and now they bring great value on top of good performance. They're some of the best wireless earbuds deals you'll find this week and for good reason.

Jabra Elite 4 Active

Earlier this year, I tested the Jabra Elite 4 and liked its lightweight and stem-less design quite a lot. The Active version is mostly the same earbuds but with a superior IP57 rating for water, dust, and sweat resistance, as well as longer battery life at up to seven hours on a single charge. The Elite 4 Active features Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX and SBC and also has Google Fast Pair built in. A pair of 6mm drivers in each bud pump out satisfying audio quality, and the addition of Active Noise Cancelation is a great touch for those who want to work out in peace.

There are also clickable buttons on each of the earbuds for easy controls. Physical buttons can also be easier to find and access in the midst of workouts compared to touch sensors. Overall, if you want a pair of earbuds that work well and do not attract attention or get in the way, the Elite 4 Active should be high on your list.

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 4 Active $70 $120 Save $50 The Jabra Elite 4 Active are a relatively affordable pair of workout-focused true wireless earbuds that aim for reliability. With ANC and IP57 protection, they make for a great option when you plan on getting sweaty. $70 at Amazon

Jabra Elite 5

The Jabra Elite 5 offers a lot of the same features the Elite 4 Active brings, but it has slightly better audio quality thanks to larger drivers. The earbuds are also stem-free so they don't protrude out of your ears when worn, and the physical clicky buttons make a return. While the water resistance rating is downgraded to IP55 instead of IP57 (because these are not workout buds), the Elite 5 does bring adjustable EQs, longer seven-hour battery life, and hybrid ANC that can intelligently switch between noise cancelation or transparency mode.

Weighing 5g per bud, the Elite 5 are extremely lightweight and easy to wear. And with the larger charging case, you can add another 21 hours to the earbuds for at least 28 hours of listening. The larger audio drivers pump out tunes that are crisp in the highs and mids, with decent bass.