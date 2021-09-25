Jackbox Party Pack games now on sale for $10-15 each on PC

The Jackbox series by Jackbox Games has some of the best party multiplayer games around, especially considering players don’t need anything more than a web browser to join the fun. Each ‘Party Pack’ has several games included, and now the PC versions of all Jackbox Party Packs are on sale for $10-15 each. The games normally cost $25-30 outside of sales.

The current sale includes Jackbox Party Pack ($9.75, 61% off), Jackbox Party Pack 2 ($9.75, 61% off), Jackbox Party Pack 3 ($12.67, 49% off), Jackbox Party Pack 4 ($11.70, 53% off), Jackbox Party Pack 5 ($14.04, 53% off), Jackbox Party Pack 6 ($15.20, 49% off), and Jackbox Party Pack 7 ($15.20, 49% off). Those are great prices, especially for the newer games — Jackbox Party Pack 7 has never dropped below $19.49 on Steam.

Each of the Party Packs contain multiple party games, where players usually type in answers, draw something, or perform other actions through a web browser, and the results appear on the main screen. For example, Quiplash 3 in Jackbox Party Pack 7 tasks two people with creating the funniest answer to a prompt, while everyone else votes for the best one. The series is a ton of fun, and as long as you have some way of streaming your PC’s screen (such as through Discord or Skype), anyone around the world can join with the game code.