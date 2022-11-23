Solar panels let you power your world without damaging the world. As one of the biggest names in the solar power business, Jackery has spent more than 10 years refining this technology and making it more accessible.

Thanks to Jackery’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday solar panel deals, you can start taking advantage of the sun for far less than ever before.

Jackery crazy Monday sweepstakes: $250,000 in prizes

You have a chance to win something awesome from a pool of prizes worth $250,000. Jackery has teamed up with Black Series campers to make this massive giveaway possible.

Purchasing one of Jackery’s Black Friday deals grants you free entry into this giveaway, but there is limited space, so you should act fast. The giveaway will be conducted in a live stream on Jackery’s official website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel at 2:30 p.m. (PST) on Monday, Nov. 28.

Jackery Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals

Jackery is rolling out its biggest savings to date for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2022. You can save up to $1,080 on Jackery products on Amazon.com/Amazon.co.uk and the Jackery US/Jackery UK websites starting on Nov. 24, and the deals are valid until Nov. 28.

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro : The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is the company’s flagship solar panel package. This pack combines the 200W output of the Jackery SolarSaga 200 solar panel with the 2,160Wh capacity of the Explorer 2000 Pro portable power station. You can save up to $1,080 on this product this Black Friday.

: The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro is the company’s flagship solar panel package. This pack combines the 200W output of the Jackery SolarSaga 200 solar panel with the 2,160Wh capacity of the Explorer 2000 Pro portable power station. You can save up to $1,080 on this product this Black Friday. Jackery Solar Generator 1000 : This pack includes the Jackery SolarSaga 100-watt solar panel and the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station with a 1,002Wh capacity. Save up to $550 on this product this Black Friday.

: This pack includes the Jackery SolarSaga 100-watt solar panel and the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station with a 1,002Wh capacity. Save up to $550 on this product this Black Friday. Jackery Solar Generator 1500: The Jackery Solar Generator 1500 is one of the company’s most popular products. This package pairs a 100W SolarSaga 100 solar panel with the 1534Wh Jackery Explorer 1500 portable power station, offering impressive battery life and fast recharging. Save up to $509.70 on this product this Black Friday.

All of Jackery’s solar products utilize the latest technology to deliver efficient and cost-saving products that are packed with features. Each of the items included in the Jackery Black Friday sale boasts a high capacity, a wide range of output types, and incredible portability.

Jackery has even more deals available on its website. This includes huge discounts on many of the company’s most popular products.

If you’re still not convinced by Jackery’s Black Friday deals, we encourage you to check out reviews and the company’s website to learn more. Few solar panel companies offer features, benefits, and prices like Jackery.