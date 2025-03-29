Jackery Explorer 100 Plus $169 $229 Save $60 This Jackery power station provides a ton of capacity and power output while also being extremely compact. Furthermore, it's TSA-compliant while also accepting solar panels for charging. Get it now for just $169 while you still can. $169 at Amazon

Sometimes you need a lot more power and versatility than what's available with your standard power bank. That's where a power station comes in handy, offering a wider range of ports, power, and charging options. The Jackery Explorer 100 Plus is extremely compact, while providing tons of capacity.

Furthermore, it can also be charged using solar panels which come in this bundle. While it usually comes priced at $229, it can now be had for much less, with a serious discount that drops it down to just $169. This is the lowest price we've seen for this model, so get it for this great price while you can during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

What's great about the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus?

When it comes to the specifications of the device, the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus has a battery capacity of 99Wh or 31,000mAh. This capacity should be more than enough for most people, with the ability to charge phones and tablets a number of times.

Furthermore, this number also sits under the TSA limit, which means you can travel with this device in your carry-on. You get two USB-C and one USB-A port, making it possible to charge multiple devices at once. You also get impressive charging speeds as well, with up to 128W at its maximum.

Now what sets power stations apart is that some have the ability to recharge via alternate means. For this particular model, you can hook up solar panels, which will allow you to charge up the power station no matter where you are. That's right, even when you're in the middle of nowhere, you can have this battery charged up to 100% in just a couple of hours using the power of the sun.

For most people, this power station is going to be more than enough to charge all your devices. It's great for everyday use and can also be a lifesaver during emergencies. Grab it now for less with this substantial discount that knocks it down to just $169 for a limited time.