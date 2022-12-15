Jackery, a leading global provider of solar power solutions, takes giving seriously during the holidays. The company celebrated its 10th anniversary this year with epic giveaways and record-breaking deals. But as a company that was founded on principles of giving back, it's not slowing down the generosity. Jackery is heading straight into the holiday season with even more discounts.

‘Tis the season for giving, and Jackery is rewarding its following of outdoor enthusiasts and adventurers with several opportunities to save. Jackery’s Xmas Giveaway brings goodwill to everyone, with holiday buyers enjoying up to 28% off on select Jackery products. Jackery also aims to make people’s holiday wishes come true, with its Rub the Lamp campaign, which is giving away Jackery products to 10 lucky followers.

Jackery holiday deals and discounts

Jackery is offering quite a few deals in December. Some of its most popular products will be available at their lowest prices ever. Check out the amazing deals on the Jackery website starting today through Dec. 18. If you’re in Europe, visit the official Amazon store or the official Jackery UK/DE websites to find the best Christmas deals from now until Dec. 20.

Our favorite Jackery holiday deals

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 Jackery’s tried-and-true mid-capacity solar generator is perfect for backup power, road trips, RV life, camping trips, and more. It’s expertly manufactured and great for all seasons. The SG1000 will be eligible for a $300 discount this holiday season. $1,349 at Amazon US £1,479 at Amazon UK 1,619 euros at Amazon DE

Jackery Explorer 1000 This portable power station is a tidy package with everything you need for an outdoor excursion, whether that means going on a day trip, taking a weekend excursion, or working from anywhere. The E1000 can power multiple devices, and it’s eligible for a $200 discount. $899 at Amazon US £1,039 at Amazon UK 1,124 euros at Amazon DE

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Jackery’s latest and greatest invention, the 2000 Pro, is currently its premier model. The Explorer 2000 Pro is an award-winning solar power package that features best-in-class panels and a generator for heavy-duty off-grid power needs. The E2000 Pro is eligible for $420 off. $1,679 at Amazon US £1,825 at Amazon UK 1,839 euros at Amazon DE

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro The Solar Generator 2000 Pro is an extremely powerful generator package with 2200W AC power and up to 4400W peak power! This product bundle includes a whopping 28% savings, equating to, at most, a $799 discount. $1,999 at Jackery US £2,339 at Amazon UK 2,319 euros at Amazon DE

Jackery Solar Generator 1500 A Jackery fan favorite, this heavy-duty solar power generator can handle big tasks, has enhanced safety features and fast charging, and is ultra-durable for extreme conditions. The SG15000 will is eligible for a 25% discount, or $730 off. $2,519 at Amazon US

Spirit of giving

Jackery launched with one purpose in mind: to make it easier for people to live the life they love, without being reliant on traditional power constraints. The company has championed the green movement, donated big to natural disaster relief, and provided peace of mind for thousands of families worldwide.

Its goals of being the go-to solar power provider have turned into reality, while it can still work to bring positivity and create positive change. With discounts that make its products more accessible, Jackery is living out the spirit of giving this holiday season.

