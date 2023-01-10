Springtime is just around the corner, and millions of Americans will soon be heading back to the great outdoors to enjoy a bit of camping and some time with mother nature. However, the idea of living without the comforts of electricity can be a little daunting, which is why more people are harnessing the power of solar energy to stay connected while they’re off the grid.

Jackery, the world’s number one portable energy brand, has unveiled its most innovative portable solar generators yet in one of the major highlights of CES 2023: the 3000 Pro and 1500 Pro. These portable generators can be fully charged by the sun (or by a standard wall charge), and then used to power anything that you bring with you on your trip. If you can get it out there, the Jackery Portable Solar Generator will power it for you.

Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro

The Solar Generator 3000 Pro is the most powerful addition to Jackery’s high-end range, but it’s also the lightest and most compact product in its class today. This impressive energy provider has six SolarSaga 200W solar panels and uses the Ultra-Solar-Charging System, which can fully charge the generator in 3-4 hours. It has a game-changing 3024 Wh of high-capacity power and 3000WAC output, which means it can provide backup power for five days of outdoor adventures or home emergencies.

The 3000 Pro has 30% improved heat dissipation efficiency, thanks to its unrivaled cooling system that uses high-precision chips and nine sensors, so it won’t heat up the surrounding environment. It’s also far quieter than the competition, at just 30 dB in silent mode.

For extra convenience, this generator can be easily operated using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It also has a clear and easy-to-see screen even in daylight, and nice and simple control options. The Solar Generator 3000 Pro will be available in March 2023.

Jackery Solar Generator 1500 Pro

If you can’t wait until March for the 3000 Pro, or if you want something smaller and more affordable, the Solar Generator 1500 Pro makes a great entry-level option for outdoor enthusiasts. This device comes with six top-of-the-range magnetized foldable SolarSaga 200W solar panels that can be solar or wall charged in just two hours.

It tops out at 1512 Wh capacity and a maximum output power of 1800W. It’s a little less powerful than the 3000 Pro, but this is still a huge amount of power and a great, fully-equipped solution for clean energy while out in the wild.

Jackery is opening up pre-orders for the Solar Generator 1500 Pro as early as Jan. 9 in the EU and Jan. 16 in the U.S. With a 15% discount on pre-orders, this is a steal you won’t want to miss.

Jackery uses industry-leading solar cells with Interdigitated Back Contact (IBC) technology, allowing these solar panels to maximize light absorption. This means they still manage to work well on cloudy days, in the early morning, and into the late evening when the sun is not very bright.

To make these generators 100% reliable, Jackery uses an intelligent dual-chip Battery Management System (BMS) to provide smarter and safer power when compared to competing single-chip products. Its BMS offers 12 forms of protection to cater to all types of unexpected scenarios, including over-current, short-current, over-discharge, over-charge, over-voltage, thermal protection, and more. They are also both shock-resistant and fire-retardant to UL 94V-0 standards.

The two products, along with the 1000 Pro and 2000 Pro — which were recently named CES Innovation Awards Honorees — complete the lineup of Jackery's high-end Pro family.

What are you waiting for? Pre-order the Solar Generator PRO Family with Ultra Charging now, for up to 15% off. Pre-sale is effective Jan. 9-Jan. 15 in the EU, and Jan.16-Feb. 15 in the U.S.

