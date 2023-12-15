When Jake Paul was only a YouTuber making silly prank videos, everybody thought he had a punchable face. It seems if you think about something enough, it will happen, because "The Problem Child" is now a bona fide boxing sensation, with seven wins out of his eight career fights.

Paul has a hard hitting punch, and has scored knockdowns in seven of those eight fights, including the one loss against Fury, which went to a technical decision. On Friday, he steps into the ring with Andre August, a relatively unknown name but one with a solid 10-1-1 record in his professional career that stretches back to 2013. Despite that record, Paul is the odds-on favorite for this bout, but we all know all bets are off once the first bell dings.

When and where?

The bell rings on Jake Paul taking on Andre August this Friday, December 15. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. PT, 7:30 p.m. ET, and 00:30 a.m GMT (December 16) for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to stream Jake Paul vs Andre August in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Jake Paul vs Andre August live, DAZN is your best bet. The fight is streaming exclusively on DAZN in the US, and everywhere else. You can sign up for just a month of access, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date or else you'll be billed for a second one.

A month costs $24.99 without committing to any service agreements, or you can sign up for 12 months at $19.99 per month for a total of $239.88. DAZN also has a one-time yearly fee option of $224.99 for the entire year of service up front.

How to watch Paul vs August in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the event live by tuning in and watching it on DAZN. As a nice change of pace from the usual boxing matches, this match will not need a PPV add-on, so it's included in the base DAZN subscription. That costs £19.99 per month without contract, £9.99 per month if you sign up for a full year, or £99.99 as a one-off payment for a 12-month period.