The first security update of 2021 is rolling out for Google Pixel and some Samsung Galaxy phones

Google is kicking off the first week of 2021 with a new set of monthly Android security patches. This month is notable because it marks the beginning of monthly updates without the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (RIP!). We’ve still got patches for the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 3, and the Pixel 3 XL, though. Moreover, Samsung is rolling out new updates to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S9 series in select regions, bringing this same Security Patch Level (SPL).

Unlike last month’s Android security update, this update does not arrive alongside a Pixel Feature Drop. Furthermore, Google did not outline any “notable fixes” for the Pixel series, although there are various security improvements for the Android platform, Linux kernel, and vendor components. You can see all the fixes along with the accompanying devices in the chart below.

Build Numbers:

Global: Pixel 3 (XL): RQ1A.210105.003 Pixel 3a (XL): RQ1A.210105.002 Pixel 4 (XL): RQ1A.210105.003 Pixel 4a: RQ1A.210105.002 Pixel 4a (5G): RQ1A.210105.003 Pixel 5: RQ1A.210105.003

Verizon: Pixel 3 (XL): RQ1D.210105.003 Pixel 4a (5G): RQ1D.210105.003 Pixel 5: RQ1D.210105.003



While the OTAs will be reaching your Google Pixel device in a matter of a few days, you can also manually install the update either by flashing the latest factory image, sideload the OTA file from recovery, or use Google’s online flashing tool to do the job for you.

Download Factory Images ||| Download OTA Images

Along with the Pixel devices mentioned above, Samsung is rolling out the January 2021 Android security update to a couple of Galaxy series devices. For the Galaxy S20, the Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered US carrier unlocked variants are receiving the new update with the build number G98xU1UES1CTL5.

Apart from the Galaxy S20, the update is also rolling out for the global Exynos variants of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The new build, tagged as G96xFXXSDFTL1, is currently available in the DBT region, which is Samsung’s code for Germany.

