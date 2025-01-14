Summary Patch Tuesday fixes BYOVD attack with Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file.

Windows 11 24H2 update causes issues with Roblox on Arm devices, requiring a launcher from the official website.

All editions of Windows face problems with OpenSSH service and Citrix components after the January 2025 update.

Happy 2025! Microsoft has rolled out the first big updates for Windows 10 and 11 for the year, but don't get too excited. Across the board, we're seeing security fixes for the operating system, which, while very useful for warding off attacks, doesn't really get me excited to give it a spin. However, if you're a fan of Roblox, you may notice some issues playing it in the future.

January's Patch Tuesday fixes the "Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver" (BYOVD) attack issue

Regardless of which version of Windows you're using, the patch notes for this update are the same:

[Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file (DriverSiPolicy.p7b)] This update adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.

Not very exciting, huh? Still, it's worth giving Windows an update to get this flaw fixed once and for all.

The confirmed issues for Windows 11 24H2 include Roblox problems

In fact, the most interesting part of Patch Tuesday is what the updates break. For example, if you're on an Arm device running Windows 11 24H2, you can't boot Roblox if you downloaded it via the Microsoft Store. If this affects you, Microsoft recommends grabbing the launcher from the official Roblox website until the problem is fixed.

While earlier versions of Windows escape this issue, all editions have been hit with additional problems. You may notice that the OpenSSH (Open Secure Shell) service fails to start, which means you can't use SSH connections. Also, if you have any Citrix components, you may notice that you can't download the January 2025 update. If you're affected by either issue, check out the notes below for potential fixes.