It's always nice to learn that a video game could actually have physical benefits in some form or another. For example, there was one time when researchers studied the correlation between counter-strike and enhancing decision-making skills. While this is by no means concrete proof of any benefits from gaming, it's still nice to think there's a chance.

Now, Japanese researchers are looking into if playing a VR game can help boost eyesight by exercising the eye muscles. And while there's nothing definitive yet, the current results make me cautiously optimistic that they're onto something here.

As spotted by IGN, researchers at the Kwansei Gakuin University in Japan are looking into creating a special VR game designed to exercise the eye muscles. The game is pretty simple; in front of you are three targets. On each target is a Landolt ring, which looks like the letter C and is designed specifically for eye sight testing. Each target rotates the Landolt ring so that the "mouth" of the C is facing up, down, left, or right.

To score a point, you use one of the VR controllers to point and lock onto a target. You then use the controller's analog stick to input the direction where the "mouth" of the Landolt ring is. If you get it right, you knock the target backward, which slowly begins approaching you again.

The idea is that, with three targets at three different distances from you at any given time, your eye muscles get a workout adjusting to see which direction the Landolt ring is sitting at. Researchers found that people with vision issues, including those with severe myopia, noticed improved vision after six weeks; the more they played, the better their vision got.

However, don't bin your glasses just yet. These studies are still very much in the early days, with the study group comprising only 10 people aged between 22 and 36. There's a ton more research to be done to see if this is even useful as an eye exercise app, including testing on a larger pool of people and with a broader age bracket. However, I hope the method works, as it seems to be easy for people of all ages to do, and is fun to boot.