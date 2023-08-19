As schools start to go back into session, we're starting to see some excellent last-minute deals sprout up, providing deep discounts on some great products. JBL is now offering some of its most popular personal audio devices at a discount, knocking up to 50% off for a limited time. So whether you're looking for new earbuds, headphones, or speakers — JBL's got just what you need at affordable prices.

JBL Tune 230NC

The JBL Tune 230NC are an excellent, comfortable, and lightweight pair of earbuds that offer extended playtime with up to 40 hours with the included case. In addition to powerful and robust audio, the earbuds feature exceptional noise-canceling to block out ambient noise, while also providing superb outgoing voice quality when on calls. Plus with an IPX4 rating, you can take these earbuds out in the elements, and feel comfortable knowing they'll be protected from moisture.

JBL Tune 510BT

A comfortable and lightweight pair of headphones, featuring up to 40 hours of use on a single charge, and quick charging that provides two hours of playback with a five-minute charge. The headphones provide massive sound with JBL's Pure Bass technology and have easy to located physical controls on the ear cups. Like its other products, JBL offers these headphones in a variety of colors, so grab one that suits you.

JBL Flip 6

When you need big sound, the JBL Flip 6 is going to provide it. The speaker provides 12 hours of playback on a single charge and has protection from the elements with its IPX7 rating. If this two-way speaker isn't enough, you can connect up to 100 Flip 6 speakers together, to take things to another level. Also, you can pick this speaker up in a variety of colors, with JBL making 12 different variants available.

If you didn't see anything, be sure to check out some of our top picks when it comes to affordable headphones and budget earbuds. Or if you're looking to go all in with the best headphones or earbuds, we have some options for those too.