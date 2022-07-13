Save $30 on the JBL Charge 5 portable speaker during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, and so are the deals on our favorite products. JBL is a reputable company that manufactures relatively affordable speakers and headphones. Despite its attractive price tags, JBL delivers quality devices that last long. If you’ve had your eyes set on the JBL Charge 5, then today is your lucky day. This portable, water resistant speaker is currently on sale, and you can save $30 if you grab a unit before this limited-time deal expires. Instead of paying $179, you can buy one for a mere $149 and save 17% in the process.

The JBL Charge 5 offers IP67 water and dust resistance, up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, and Bluetooth connectivity. What’s more impressive, though, is that you can pair multiple compatible speakers to boost the sound output. Not only that — the JBL Charge 5 also doubles as a power bank to charge your devices when they run out of juice. It’s indeed the perfect outdoor party companion!

This JBL speaker is available in six vivd colors to choose from. Each of the six gives off an exquisite vibe that reflects its unique identity and personality. You might find yourself staring in awe — merely unable to decide which of these masterpieces to pick. It features a spherical(ish) design and playback control buttons to avoid needing to depend on your phone. Truly, it is the perfect party buddy on a camping or beach trip.

Speaking of music, Beats has discounted five of its popular products for Prime Day, too! Check out these Beats deals if you’re looking for high-end headphones or earbuds. They’re particularly great for those who use Apple products — as the company has included additional software perks for those who use these devices.

