There are a lot of great wireless earbuds, but if you're looking for something that's feature-packed but affordable — look no further than the JBL Live Pro 2. While these earbuds typically costs $150, a new deal knocks 50% off the retail price, dipping the price down to just $75.

While these aren't the cheapest earbuds you'll find, they're a great option if you're looking for a pair with high-quality construction, long battery life and ANC — so grab them while you can.

What's great about the JBL Live Pro 2?

The JBL Live Pro 2 offer robust and clear sound thanks to 11mm drivers. In addition, you get excellent battery life with up to 10 hours of use on a single charge, and 30 hours more with the included charging case. While the earbuds offers plenty of battery life, you can also quick charge the device if you're ever running low, with 15 minutes providing four hours of use.

Although sound quality is important here, the earbuds also provide impressive call quality too with six beam forming microphones that reduce wind and other types of audio interference. Also with multipoint connection support, you can seamlessly transfer audio from connected device to another. Best of all, you can really customize the sound of the earbuds with the JBL app on iPhone and Android.

Overall, you're getting a really solid pair of earbuds that offer impressive sound, ANC, and long battery life. Furthermore, you get a choice of colors here as well with the Live Pro 2 coming in black, blue, pink and silver. Just make sure to grab these earbuds while they're on sale.