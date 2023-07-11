Happy Amazon Prime Day to all; there are deals and discounts abound, making now a great time to shop for new gadgets like earbuds, laptops, and more. JBL has released their earbuds and headphones for as much as 60% off. JBL's line is sleek and simple with active noise cancelation options, over-ear models, and even an option for gamers. We've gathered all the JBL goods, so you can peruse them before purchasing and decide which model is right for you.

JBL earbuds

JBL Vibe 200TWS $30 $50 Save $20 The JBL Vibe 200TWS earbuds are cousins to the 230NC except they don't have active noise cancellation, which is reflected in the lower price. The build is practically identical and features include 20 hours of battery life, voice assistant capabilities, and JBL Deep Bass Sound. $30 at Amazon

JBL Tune 230NC $40 $100 Save $60 The JBL Tune 230NC earbuds pack a powerful bass punch with 10mm drivers. They have active noise cancelation with an Ambient Aware mode that lets you hear around you. They are down 60% during Prime Day. $40 at Amazon

JBL has two sets of earbuds available for 30% and 60% off this Prime Day. The uber budget-friendly model is the JBL Vibe 200TWS; this pair doesn't focus on fancy features, forgoing active noise cancellation, but it does feature a comfortable build, good sound quality, and the signature JBL Deep Bass Sound. The Vibe 200 have 5 hours of immediate playback with an additional 15 hours provided by the charging case. While the Vibe 200 comes in four colors, you can only get the black model at a discount currently.

The JBL Tune 230NC is an upgraded pick at a steeper discount to boot. For $40, you get active noise cancelation with Smart Ambient technology, so you can tune into your surrounding at your leisure. Talk Thru mode allows you to essentially "pause" ANC, so you can order your coffee without fumbling with your earbuds. Three microphones per bud assist with clear calls. This pair can last for up to 40 hours, 8 hours on a single charge, though this number will ultimately depend on listening mode.

JBL over-ear headphones

Source: JBL JBL Tune 710BT $45 $80 Save $35 These over-ear headphones feature a lightweight and foldable design, making them an excellent choice for travel. JBL Pure Bass Sound is baked in, favoring punchy, loud, deep tones. Battery life is 50 hours, and you can gain three more hours of listening with a quick five-minute charge. Tactile controls below the ear muffs give you access to volume, track skipping, and help you make and take calls. $45 at Amazon

JBL Tune 660NC Wireless Headphones $60 $100 Save $40 The JBL Tune 660NC are active noise-cancelling headphones with up to 44 hours of battery life (55 hours without using ANC), Bluetooth 5.0, onboard controls, voice-assistant compatibility, and JBL Pure Bass. $60 at Amazon

The JBL over-head headphones provide comfort and solid sound across the board at a friendly price. The now $45 Tune 710BT follow the Vibe 200 with a frill-free design. This model does not have active noise cancelation (ANC), though the over-ear design naturally provides some isolation. This pair can last up to 50 hours, with three additional hours gained from a five-minute quick charge. A button on the earcups will trigger voice assistants, and the additional onboard control for play, pause, and skip functions are easy to navigate.

The Tune 660NC feature ANC with an impressive 16 Hz – 20 kHz frequency response range. Bluetooth 5.0 keeps you connected, and multipoint connectivity means you can easily switch between devices, so you never miss a beat. This pair lasts up to 44 hours with ANC activated and 55 hours without; a five-minute quick charge results in two additional hours of battery life. You can avoid the battery entirely via wired listening. Like the Tune 710BT, this model has a voice-assistant easy-press button and additional onboard controls.

JBL gaming headphones

JBL Quantum 400 Gaming Headphones $50 $100 Save $50 The JBL Quantum 400 Gaming Headphones are now available for 50% off. Compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, this headset incorporates JBL's Quantum Surround Sound technology, a flip-up boom microphone, integrated Discord-certified game-chat balance, and memory foam ear cushions. $50 at Amazon

For a more unique option, check out the Quantum 400 for just $50. Designed specifically for gamers, this headset is compatible with most gaming systems, including Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC/Mac computers. Each pair comes with a 3.5mm cable and USB adapter. The earcups are covered in PU leather for more comfortable gaming sessions, and a flip-up boom microphone adorns the side of the headset with echo-canceling tech to isolate voices. QuantumENGINE software provides for a more immersive gaming experience wither customization options available on PC.