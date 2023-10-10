Amazon Prime Big Deals Day has arrived and with it comes huge discounts on popular portable JBL speakers alongside one of their earbuds. JBL is the ever-popular audio brand that is known for their successful and extensive line of Bluetooth speakers. This deals day you'll find some of their newest models on sale, including the Clip 4, and Go 3 which are all available at a steep discount. You'll also find a discount on the Boombox 2, plus, the JBL Tune Buds can be purchased for a whopping 50% off. If you've been thinking about stocking up on portable audio, this is an opportunity to take advantage of.

JBL Boombox 2

The JBLE Boombox 2 is a larger, yet portable and powerful speaker that typically goes for a pricey $400, however, you can get it now for 38% off; a pretty great deal when it comes to one of JBL's more expensive models. The Boombox is one of the loudest waterproof speakers out there with an IPX7 rating and volume that, when tested, reached over 96dB. Though portable, we wouldn't describe this speaker as small, however, the top handle makes it easy to transport, and its audio capabilities mean it's a great choice for outdoor parties. The battery supports up to 24 hours of playtime and PartyBoost capabilities mean you can sync with other JBL speakers for even richer, more immersive sound.

JBL Boombox 2 $250 $400 Save $150 The JBL Boombox 2 is a powerful Bluetooth speaker with a solid grip handle, 24 hours of playback, and an IPX7 rating, so you can take it just about anywhere without worrying about damage. This high-end model typically retails for $400, but you can get it now for just $250. $250 at Amazon

JBL Go 3

The Go 3 is the latest release in the "Go" line. It's the company's smallest Bluetooth speaker, and it includes a built-in loop for easier transportation. This speaker has an impressive IP67 rating, protecting it from dust and water with a five-hour battery life and Bluetooth 5.1. The size of this speaker means that its audio quality isn't squeaky clean, but that's to be expected. The Go 3 is intended to be used by folks who need to prioritize portability for day trips, hikes, and bike rides. This speaker typically retails for $50, but you can get it now for 40% off.

JBL Go 3 $25 $50 Save $25 The JBL Go 3 is a small portable speaker that you can easily take with you for quick trips, hikes, bike rides. This is JBL's smallest available model, with an IP67 rating and 5 hours of battery life. You can grab it now for $20 off. $25 at Amazon

JBL Clip 4

The JBL Clip 4 is larger than the Clip 3, but still a small speaker that’s designed to keep you connected no matter where your next adventure takes place. It weighs just over half a pound and is celebrated for its integrated carabiner clip. With just one hand you can snap the clip onto your suitcase, backpack, lunch box, belt loop, and more. Rubberized grips and texturized cover on the back of the speaker increase stability and allow for an easy grip. The Clip 4 also has an IP67 rating, protecting it from the elements. The sound quality is fairly solid for such a small unit and the volume is satisfying. Originally retailing for $80, you can grab one now in a variety of colors for just $45; that's almost half-off.

JBL Clip 4 $45 $80 Save $35 The JBL Clip 4 is a popular Bluetooth speaker that features a signature carabiner clip design, so you can easily attach the unit to a backpack, belt, bag, backseat, and more. This model is available for 44% off, that's a $35 discount. $45 at Amazon

JBL Tune Buds

If you're all stocked up on portable Bluetooth speakers, take a look at JBL's Tune Buds. They are a noise-canceling pair of earbuds complete with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, JBL Pure Bass technology for low-end you can really hear, and Ambient Aware mode which tunes you into your surroundings. You'll also get TalkThru which allows you to order coffee, say hello to your neighbor, pet a dog, etc. without needing to take your buds out. These buds can last for 10 hours with ANC on and up to 12 without; the charging case delivers up to 36 additional hours and a 15-minute quick charge gets you four hours of playback.

JBL Tune Buds $50 $100 Save $50 The JBL Tune Buds are a mid-range pair of Bluetooth earbuds that feature Bluetooth 5.3, active noise cancelation, up to ten hours of battery life with ANC engaged, and Pure Bass technology for a more present low-end. You can get a pair now for 50% off. $50 at Amazon

If you like the idea of the Tune Buds but want to compare them to other models, check out our running list of additional Prime Day discounts on wireless earbuds, from Bose to Sennheiser to Apple and more. From there you can take a look at other tech essentials like laptops, televisions, monitors, and more.