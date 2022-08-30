JBL debuts Tour Pro 2 with “world’s first” smart charging case with touch display

Just when you thought there wasn’t anything else you could add to wireless headphones, JBL comes along and debuts the Tour Pro 2, featuring the “world’s first” smart charging case. The charging case has a 1.45-inch LED touch display that can be used to manage your music, customize the sound of the earbuds, and receive calls. You can even receive messages from your phone and social media notifications.

While the case is undoubtedly impressive, the Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds also pack quite a punch with their audio capabilities. The earbuds use 10mm, dynamic drivers to create pro sound, and it also offers true adaptive noise canceling. There is also an ambient sound mode that will allow you to hear the world around you at the touch of a button. There is spatial audio support and a customizable sound experience using JBL’s Personi-fi 2.0. The earbuds aren’t just limited to listening and can be used to make calls as well, as it features a six-mic combination that should make voice calls crips and clear. The earbuds offer a total playback time of 40 hours, with the main unit capable of up to ten hours of use and the charging case offering another 30 hours. The unit packs one of the latest connectivity options with Bluetooth 5.3 with support for LE Audio. The JBL Tour Pro 2 will be available in January 2023, priced at €249, and will come in black and champagne.

In addition to the earbuds, JBL also announced the Tour One M2, a set of over-the-ear headphones built on the reputation of its predecessor. JBL states that the Tour One M2 offers the “best-ever hybrid True Adaptive ANC” utilizing JBL Pro-tuned dynamic drivers measuring in at 40mm. The Tour One M2 will actively adjust the ANC based on your surroundings in real time, delivering the best sound possible, no matter the environment. Furthermore, the headphones offer built-in voice recognition, which will stop the music when you begin to speak, activate “Ambient Aware” for conversation, and then resume the music when the conversation comes to a close. The headphones offer plenty of playback time, with up to 50 hours of pure listening and 30 hours when ANC is in use. Best of all, if you need to top up the battery quickly, the headphones offer a fast charge feature that gets you five hours of playtime with a ten-minute charge. Most importantly, the headphones can fold up and become compact and weigh in at just 268 grams. The JBL Tour One M2 will also arrive in January, priced at €299.

Source: JBL