If you're on the lookout for a pair of truly wireless earbuds that offers excellent sound quality, the JBL Tour Pro Plus earbuds are something you would want to check out. And now that Amazon is selling the pair at a mouth-watering discount of 35%, you'd want to get them with more vigor.

The JBL Tour Pro Plus earbuds are now available at $129.95 at Amazon, down from their original launch price of $199.95. With the saving of $70, you can easily purchase a case from the best phone case brands and may still have enough bucks left to purchase the best VPN service.

What's great about JBL Tour Pro Plus wireless earbuds

Earbuds are judged on multiple parameters, and sound quality is definitely one of those things you'd want them to be good at. The JBL Tour Pro Plus earbuds have excellent sound quality for that price point. While they don't sound as good as our best wireless earbuds, you wouldn't regret what you get at that price point.

Some earbuds are only good at producing great sound but not as good at offering you excellent call quality. The JBL Tour Pro Plus earbuds are certainly not one of those pairs. The Bluetooth connection quality is another feature worth appreciating in the JBL Tour Pro Plus.

The JBL Tour Pro Plus also supports Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), which means you can enjoy your favorite music without getting distracted by outside noise. And if you're sitting in your room, you will get eight hours of continuous listening with ANC turned off. They will also offer a decent battery life with ANC turned on. The charging case can fully charge the earbuds three times on a single charge.

All these features in the JBL Tour Pro Plus now costs $70 less than their original price, so don't miss this excellent opportunity to get a pair for you or your loved ones.