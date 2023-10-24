JBL Tune 230NC $50 $100 Save $50 JBL's Tune 230NC wireless earbuds offer great sound, active noise cancelation, up to 40 hours of battery life, and now come in at a stellar price that knocks 50% off for a limited time. $50 at Amazon

If you're in the market for wireless earbuds, chances are, you've been looking around, checking out some of the best earbuds, and also some budgets options as well. Simply put, there are a lot of options available and to be quite frank, most of them are going to get the job done.

But, if you're looking for something that's going to offer great sound, has excellent weather resistance, and comes in priced at an extremely affordable $50 — the JBL Tune 230NC is going to be for you. These earbuds are normally $100, but now, for a limited time, you can score these at a phenomenal price.

What's great about the JBL Tune 230NC?

The JBL Tune 230NC not only look good but also sound good. The earbuds are available in three different colors and offer impressive sound thanks to the 10mm drivers that produce incredible bass and crispy highs. In addition, the JBL earbuds also offer great noise-canceling abilities, with two microphones that can minimize surrounding audio distractions.

Furthermore, you can become hyper aware of your surroundings just by letting in sound with the earbuds by using its ambient mode. All of these actions are seamless and make for a great experience. Best of all, you can feel confident when on a call thanks to the device's four microphones, delivering clear voice calls with those you might have conversations with.

When it comes to battery life, you're getting up to 10 hours with a single charge, or up to 40 hours total with the included charging case. The JBL Tune 230NC are also protected from the elements with an IPX4 rating that's more than enough to protect it from weather and sweat. Overall, you're getting the complete package with these earbuds and at 50% off, it's a no-brainer if you're looking for a quality set of earbuds that can really do it all.