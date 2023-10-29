Source: JBL JBL Tune 710BT $40 $80 Save $40 These over-ear Bluetooth headphones from JBL feature a lightweight and foldable design, making them an excellent choice for travel. JBL Pure Bass Sound is baked in, favoring punchy, loud, deep tones. Battery life is 50 hours, and you can gain three more hours of listening with a quick five-minute charge. Tactile controls below the ear muffs give you access to volume, track skipping and playing, and help you make and take calls. $40 at Amazon

JBL is a well-known brand in the headphones industry, offering both premium quality and mid-range options. And even though JBL Tune 710BT wireless headphones are of mid-range quality for over-ear headphones, you can get them at the price point of entry-level ones, thanks to a price drop at Amazon.

JBL Tune 710BT headphones are now available at a record-low price of 39.95 at Amazon, down from $79.95. That's a $40 discount, enough to buy cases for your phones from the best brands and still have money left to buy the best VPN service.

What's great about JBL Tune 710BT headphones

From sound quality to their design, there are plenty of things great about the JBL Tune 710BT headphones. They feature a foldable design, which means you can carry them with you easily. Not only that, but the headphones are comfortable to wear, thanks to the quality padding the pair have.

The Tune 710BT headphones have punchy, loud, deep tones, as it's signed by JBL Pure Bass. They feature Bluetooth 5.0, allowing you to pair them with two devices at the same time. They have a great battery life, lasting up to 50 hours on a single charge. The Tune 710BT headphones also come with fast-charging support, helping you get three hours of listening with five minutes of charging.

The JBL Tune 710BT headphones have a button on the right earcup, easily allowing you to control your sound, manage calls, and trigger the voice assistant. All of these goodies are available at a record-low price, so don't miss this rare opportunity to pick one pair for you or your loved ones while the deal lasts.