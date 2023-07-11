JBL Tune 230NC JBL Tune 230NC TWS $40 $100 Save $60 The JBL Tune 230NC earbuds pack a powerful bass punch with 10mm drivers. They have Active Noise Cancelation with an Ambient Aware mode that lets you hear around you. They are down 60% during Prime Day. $40 at Amazon

When you're listening to your favorite music, you want the experience to immerse you. Listening and actually being able to hear every note or beat of a song gives you a full appreciation for the musician and what they've done. Not all headphones are made the same, and there are many out there that lack in certain areas when it comes to the audio experience. JBL is a company that has a strong track record for giving listeners what they want in their headphones.

If you're in the market for new earbuds that offer you the flexibility to use while you're listening at work or working out, the JBL Tune 230NC earbuds might be the ones you've been looking for. They balance solid audio technology with comfort and usability, allowing you to use them on your commute to work or while you're in the office. But right now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can get them for 60% off. That makes the JBL Tune 230NC one of the best deals on earbuds during Prime Day.

Why the JBL Tune 230NC earbuds are a great deal

In terms of overall experience, the JBL Tune 230NC are a strong contender for some of the top earbuds around $100. These deliver JBL's bass-driven sound, thanks to the 10mm drivers. They bring you into the audio world with the help of Active Noise Cancelation technology. There are two mics that help minimize audio distractions around you and block out the noise. You can also choose Ambient Aware mode to allow your ears to hear some of what's going on around them.

If you want to use these for work, they are great for calls, thanks to the four mics that deliver strong voice clarity. These Bluetooth earbuds are hands-free and allow you to make or take calls with ease. JBL also provides you with three sets of ear tips, so you can find the ones that fit you the best. The battery life is incredible, as you'll get 10 hours on a full charge plus another 30 in the case for a whopping 40 hours. With Speed Charge, just 10 minutes of charging delivers two hours of playtime.

You can also use these while working out, as they have IPX4 water and sweat-resistant ratings. While they may not be as good of workout earbuds as the Beats Fit Pro, they check a lot of boxes for the overall experience. Normally, they cost right around $100, which is what they cost at Best Buy currently. But during Prime Day, they're down to their lowest price of the year, only $40.

It's a no-brainer if you need new earbuds and want to save big money on them to check out the JBL Tune 230NC. They won't be marked down for long, so you better hustle. Take advantage of the Amazon Prime Day deal while you can.